Affidavit: Maine gunman believed businesses were spreading rumors about him

LEWISTON, Maine - The gunman in the Lewiston, Maine, mass shootings “believed there was a conspiracy against him and people were accusing him of being a pedophile,” according to search warrants and affidavits unsealed Tuesday night.

Documents include an interview with two family members who told police the gunman believed there was a conspiracy against him at the two locations he targeted.

During an interview with police, about three hours after the shooting, Card’s family member told officials Card was “delusional since February of 2023 after a bad breakup.” That family member told authorities Card had been hospitalized for mental health issues and was prescribed medication that he stopped taking.

According to the family member, Card believed there was a conspiracy against him, and people were accusing him of being a pedophile. Those accusations extended to businesses who he believed were spreading the allegation online.

Just-In-Time and Schemengee’s in Lewiston were two of the four locations Card believed were “broadcasting” that he was a pedophile. Two other locations involve a store in Litchfield and a club in Sabattus.

Another family member detailed the gunman’s relationship with an ex-girlfriend whom he met at Schemengees. The affidavit states the family member told authorities Card started “wearing hearing aids and had been saying crazy things” after the relationship ended.

One of the search warrants revealed there were concerns Card may target his ex-wife or ex-girlfriend in Harpswell.

Search warrants were issued for the gunman’s car and his home in Bowdoin. Officials say they discovered his phone while at the Bowdoin home and issued an additional warrant.

