Sunshine & Chilly Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure builds into the area today bringing sunshine back to our forecast. It’ll be a chilly day with highs only in the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south across the state. High pressure will then slide right overhead tonight with clear skies and light winds which will result in a cold night with most spots dropping to the teens to near 20° across the north and 20s to near 30° elsewhere.

Low pressure is forecast to pass to our south on Wednesday. It’ll be close enough to at least bring us a bit more cloudiness Wednesday but at this point, it looks like the system’s precipitation will remain just offshore. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. High pressure will bring us quiet weather through the end of the week into the weekend with moderating temperatures too. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Warmer, southwesterly flow will allow more seasonable temperatures to move in for Friday into the weekend. Friday will feature a bit more cloudiness as a weak disturbance moves through. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-40s to low 50s. A weak cold front approaching on Saturday will bring us mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible across the north otherwise it looks like a dry day for most. Temperatures will be seasonable Saturday with highs a couple degrees either side of 50°.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 35°-44°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows between 16°-30°, warmest along the coast. Light north wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 34°-43°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

