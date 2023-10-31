Officials: Disney guests evacuated from monorail stuck after flat tire

Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney...
Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney World that had gotten stuck.(WESH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) – Dozens of people had to be evacuated from a stuck monorail at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the monorail became stuck near the Epcot parking lot due to a flat tire.

They said it took over an hour to rescue the 71 Disney guests.

A park spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Oct. 4, 2023, in...
Mills invites Biden to visit Maine
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Incense and Peppermint carries a variety of items including newer and vintage candy
Halloween candy spending projected to hit a new high year
Lawrence Faucette, 58, was dying from heart failure and ineligible for a traditional heart...
Maryland man who received second pig heart transplant dies, hospital says