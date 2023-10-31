Narraguagus wins Class C State Volleyball Championship

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Narraguagus Knights captured the Class C State Volleyball Championship in a 3-0 sweep over Calais.

Knights capture first Gold Ball (WABI)

The players, coaches, and fans celebrated a title that’s a long time coming for the school.

“We all work together very well. It’s the biggest ‘team’ team I’ve been on. We all get along. It’s great,” said Autumn Peterson, senior outside hitter.

“We’re all friends. We’re all close, so it helps working together,” said Lucy Berry, senior defensive specialist.

“This is our first championship for our school, so it’s really exciting that we got to bring it home. It’s going to be like butterflies in my stomach. I don’t know how to describe it,” said Kaitlyn Lee, senior outside hitter.

“It’s all I’m going to remember for my school. It’s going to be the biggest memory,” said Emma Fraser, senior right side hitter.

The Knights returned to Harrington with a celebratory motorcade.

