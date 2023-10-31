Mascot Hall of Fame nominates Slugger for more awards

By WMTW
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine - Slugger has been nominated for three more awards by the Mascot Hall of Fame.

The Portland Sea Dogs mascot will appear in three categories from the Mascot Hall of Fame Awards — which you can vote on.

Slugger is nominated in the following categories: Greatest Community Impact, Best In-Game Routine or Skit, and Best Video Short.

Voting begins Wednesday.

The nomination for community impact aligns with Slugger and the Sea Dogs’ involvement with Maine Children’s Cancer Program to “Strike Out Cancer in Kids”.

Slugger and a child receiving treatment from MCCP team up to raise funds for the campaign over a season. Since 1995, Strike Out Cancer in Kids has raised over $5.25 million.

A patient who lost their fight a few years ago designed a jersey worn this year by the Sea Dogs. Those jerseys were later auctioned off and raised over $5,000 for the program.

In addition, Slugger has been nominated for his field goal kick as boasts in-game routine and a video of him giving thanks and blessing during Thanksgiving.

