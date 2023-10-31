Maine football honors team leaders with Senior Day

Saturday’s kickoff against the Hampton Pirates is at 1 p.m.
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine football team closes out the home schedule with Hampton.

Saturday’s kickoff against the Hampton Pirates is at 1 p.m.(WABI)

It’s Senior Day for the Black Bears.

They’ve made memories over the years and have set the foundation of a new leadership core in Jordan Stevens’s first two seasons as head coach.

“This group of guys coming back next year showed improvement this year. I really feel like they’re going to come back next year, work even harder, and be even better,” said Josh Lezin, graduate defensive lineman.

“Their attitudes have been tremendous all year. We owe a lot to them in terms of their attitudes, effort, and discipline throughout the year,” said Stevens.

It’s also Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day at Alfond Stadium.

Saturday’s kickoff against the Pirates is at 1 p.m.

The season ends with the Border Battle at New Hampshire next weekend.

