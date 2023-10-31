Madison man accused of killing former roommate enters a not guilty plea

Roland Flood was arrested for the murder of Mark Trabue on Friday.
Roland Flood was arrested for the murder of Mark Trabue on Friday.(Somerset County Jail)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Madison man accused of killing his former roommate pleaded not guilty today.

61-year-old Roland Flood is charged with the murder of 57-year-old Mark Trabue of Anson.

According to court records, Flood and Trabue had a verbal altercation two days before Trabue went missing, and Flood threatened Trabue, although Flood said his remarks were a joke.

Trabue was later found dead in his car that was parked at a cemetery in Madison.

According to the medical examiner, Trabue’s body had multiple blunt sharp force trauma injuries, and they determined the manner of death to be a homicide

