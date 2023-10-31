Madison man accused of killing former roommate enters a not guilty plea

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Madison man accused of killing his former roommate pleaded not guilty today.

61-year-old Roland Flood is charged with the murder of 57-year-old Mark Trabue of Anson.

According to court records, Flood and Trabue had a verbal altercation two days before Trabue went missing, and Flood threatened Trabue, although Flood said his remarks were a joke.

Trabue was later found dead in his car that was parked at a cemetery in Madison.

According to the medical examiner, Trabue’s body had multiple blunt sharp force trauma injuries, and they determined the manner of death to be a homicide

