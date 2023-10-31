Legal sports betting in Maine launches Friday

MAINE (WABI) - Legal sports betting in Maine starts this week.

The Maine Gambling Control Unit announcing Tuesday afternoon that rules have been adopted in the state and the first legal bets can be made Friday at 9 a.m.

Starting on Wednesday, licensed operators and their management service providers and suppliers will be able to start pre-launch advertising to accept registrations and account deposits.

You must be 21 or older to wager.

