Halloween candy spending projected to hit a new high year

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Tonight is the night to trick or treat with lots of candy given out to children.

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending will hit 3.6 billion dollars this year, a new high.

We spoke to a candy shop owner in Waterville about how much candy is too much candy.

“I do get asked a lot, particularly this time of year if there’s any such thing as too much candy. And, as a candy store owner, my response clearly is no, there is no such thing as too much candy. However, I do think that it is important for parents to monitor the intake of candy for children, particularly those who might have a personal history or family history of endocrine disorders. But, the other thing that’s really important is just to remember that dental health is really important. So, this time of year in particular when children are consuming a greater amount of candy, think about having them brush and floss a little more frequently. Very important,”

Porter says he has noticed people gravitate to the freeze-dried candy options of which they have a variety of options in the store.

