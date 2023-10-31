Etna man facing charges after making a threat referencing the Lewiston mass shootings

Michael Bowden
Michael Bowden(Somerset County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - An Etna man is facing charges after authorities say he took pictures of himself with a firearm and ammunition while sitting in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Palmyra.

18-year-old Michael Bowden is charged with aggravated reckless conduct and domestic violence terrorizing.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report on Sunday a former employee at the store had shared the photograph on social media with the caption, “Lewiston Part 2″.

Investigators say they learned Bowden had recently been seen in the parking lot on a nightly basis, including the overnight on Saturday.

They say Bowden’s employment at Wal-Mart had been terminated in 2021.

Authorities arrested him at his house in Etna without incident.

Officials say the firearm he had in the picture was a hunting rifle and has been taken as evidence.

Bowden was released on $10,000 bail.

