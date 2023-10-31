Criterion Theatre shows more than just performances

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - People come from all around the world for the sights and sounds of Mount Desert Island, but they may hear and see some things they didn’t expect.

“The 1932 Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor is one of the crown jewels on our ghost tour at night. It is incredibly haunted. It has a fabulous history! The links to prohibition, the rum running, the wealthy people who came here. But then, you have the haunted history,” said Jennifer Pictou, Bar Haror Ghost Tours owner.

It seems one popular place in Bar Harbor is a hot spot for spectral sightings.

“It is amazing, and we’re super fortunate to have the relationship with the Criterion that we do. We love the staff. When something new happens, they come tell us. It’s like, ‘Hey, I saw the door to the bathroom swing open and closed by itself, I was the only one here.’ We have had a bracelet ripped off of one woman’s arm and thrown across the room. We have had women feel like somebody is petting the back of their head. We have had people come in and hear their name be called by people who are nowhere near them or with their parties. We have folks come in and they get orbs in their photos. They run video, and they will have an orb flying up into their camera lens right above their heads,” Pictou said.

Some visitors have even captured sights on camera.

“Things happen here a lot, but they happen fast, and you’re really lucky to catch something on camera. In fact, about 90% of the full body and partial body apparitions on our website come from inside this theater. None of these photos were taken by us. All of our photos were taken by tour guests. But you know, we’re straight with people about it. So, when we cannot debunk an image, we’ll put it up on our website, and let the conversations begin about it,” Pictou said.

We took a little wander about to see what we could find.

“People who come to Bar Harbor and take our ghost tour do so because they want to hear the stories and the history, and we do a lot of really great research. We work with the Bar Harbor Historical Society. We work with people who want their homes on the tour. We work with people to get the stories told,” she said.

“We are incredibly grateful to the people in Bar Harbor who have shared their stories of hauntings with us, because it’s a touchy thing. Forty percent of the population in the United States actually believes there are hauntings. But the other 60% can be pretty vocal against it. So, having someone, a resident of town, come to us and say, ‘Hey, I heard your storytelling. You did a really great job your history was spot on. I would like to share the story of my haunting in my house or my cottage,’ is absolutely mind blowing and we are incredibly grateful to the support that we have had for the last nine seasons,” Pictou said.

