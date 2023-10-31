Coldest Night Of The Season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure remains in control this evening meaning clear skies will be sticking around. It will be a cold night so dress those kids warm as they head out trick or treating. Lows will range from the low teens north to the teens & 20s elsewhere. Tonight, will be one of our coldest nights so far this season.

Another frosty morning is expected on Wednesday, but plenty of sunshine should help melt away the frost. The rest of the day will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. We were watching another low for Wednesday. The low continues to track WELL offshore. Downeast communities and some coastal towns should expect some additional cloud cover.

After Wednesday, the rest of the week will be quiet as high pressure moves in. Temperatures will slowly return to ore seasonable reaching the low 50s by Friday and through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with cold lows in the single digits, teens & 20s. Light & variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with more clouds along the coast. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. NNW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers north. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

