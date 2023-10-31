Biden may visit Maine this week

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - President Joe Biden could visit Maine this week.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Gov. Janet Mills invited the president to visit Lewiston on Friday.

No final plans have been made at this point.

A spokesperson for the president told the newspaper the White House could not confirm a visit at this time.

The governor has been in close contact with the president following the shootings in Lewiston.

