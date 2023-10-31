Bangor police weigh in on tainted Halloween candy rumors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday is the big night. Trick-or-treaters are out collecting as much candy as they can.

Whether it’s king size or fun size, chocolate or sour - there’s going to be a lot of it to work through over the coming days.

But, whatever treats your kids score, officials say it’s likely all safe.

Every year there are stories about tainted candy or foreign objects hidden inside chocolate bars. But according to the Bangor Police Department, it’s mostly just rumors.

“The best case that comes up, because I talked to the expert on this last year, literally the guy that wrote the book on the fallacy that is tainted Halloween candy, and there was a guy 15, 20 years ago who poisoned his own kids’ candy to collect the life insurance. Other than that, it doesn’t happen. Nobody’s giving out free drugs, anything like that. That was the big thing last year. Oh, it looks like Skittles. Drug dealers aren’t giving away the product for free. It’s not a good way to make money, particularly to children. They don’t care. They just want the sugar, and then the mob of parents will go back to that house because the kids got sick or worse. It’d be something to deal with. It doesn’t happen,” said Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Bangor Police Department.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt to be cautious and trust your gut.

And there’s no harm in trying a sample for yourself, just to be sure!

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.