Bangor 10-year-old Luke McNally successfully hunts deer on first try

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor 10-year-old Luke McNally had quite the hunt back on Oct. 20 in Dixmont.

“Once I saw the deer, I was like ‘alright, this is where the stuff starts. Then, I shot it, and I was freaking out,” said McNally. (WABI/Garth McNally)

Luke explained how he came away with a deer from 20 yards.

“We were just talking, me and my cousin. Then all of a sudden, there’s this big deer. We didn’t hear anything, but it kind of just came out of nowhere. I didn’t think that I would get anything. My first time was going okay. Once I saw the deer, I was like ‘alright, this is where the stuff starts. Then, I shot it, and I was freaking out,” said McNally.

It was his first time ever hunting for a deer.

