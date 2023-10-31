Bangor 10-year-old Luke McNally successfully hunts deer on first try
“Once I saw the deer, I was like ‘alright, this is where the stuff starts. Then, I shot it, and I was freaking out,” said McNally.
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor 10-year-old Luke McNally had quite the hunt back on Oct. 20 in Dixmont.
Luke explained how he came away with a deer from 20 yards.
“We were just talking, me and my cousin. Then all of a sudden, there’s this big deer. We didn’t hear anything, but it kind of just came out of nowhere. I didn’t think that I would get anything. My first time was going okay. Once I saw the deer, I was like ‘alright, this is where the stuff starts. Then, I shot it, and I was freaking out,” said McNally.
It was his first time ever hunting for a deer.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.