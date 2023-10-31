Bangor 10-year-old Luke McNally successfully hunts deer on first try

“Once I saw the deer, I was like ‘alright, this is where the stuff starts. Then, I shot it, and I was freaking out,” said McNally.
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor 10-year-old Luke McNally had quite the hunt back on Oct. 20 in Dixmont.

“Once I saw the deer, I was like ‘alright, this is where the stuff starts. Then, I shot it, and...
“Once I saw the deer, I was like ‘alright, this is where the stuff starts. Then, I shot it, and I was freaking out,” said McNally.(WABI/Garth McNally)

Luke explained how he came away with a deer from 20 yards.

“We were just talking, me and my cousin. Then all of a sudden, there’s this big deer. We didn’t hear anything, but it kind of just came out of nowhere. I didn’t think that I would get anything. My first time was going okay. Once I saw the deer, I was like ‘alright, this is where the stuff starts. Then, I shot it, and I was freaking out,” said McNally.

It was his first time ever hunting for a deer.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track

Latest News

Saturday’s kickoff against the Hampton Pirates is at 1 p.m.
Maine football honors team leaders with Senior Day
Mascot Hall of Fame nominates Slugger for more awards
Mascot Hall of Fame nominates Slugger for more awards
Knights capture first Gold Ball
Narraguagus wins Class C State Volleyball Championship
Alfond Youth & Community Center offering ‘pay-what-you-can’ model for rec basketball
Alfond Youth & Community Center offering ‘pay-what-you-can’ model for rec basketball