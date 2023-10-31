23-year old killed in officer-involved shooting in Rumford on Monday

The man was shot after allegedly confronting officers with a rifle.
The man was shot after allegedly confronting officers with a rifle.(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) - Rumford police now investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Authorities say officers with Rumford Police as well as the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office were interviewing someone in front of the Rumford police station Monday night.

That individual apparently had concerns about being followed around town by an unknown vehicle.

During the interview, a vehicle matching the description then drove up in front of the police station and a man reportedly confronted officers with a rifle.

Authorities say two officers fired shots. The man, identified as 23-year old Sean Dyment of Canton, was taken to the hospital where he was later dead.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track

Latest News

Lewiston Strong shirts
Lewiston store creates ‘Lewiston Strong’ shirts; Will donate all proceeds
Cole Land Transportation Museum reopens for season.
Cole Land Transportation Museum hosts Halloween party
Halloween dog arrangement
Pretty Things: Halloween dog arrangement
Car with headlights
Bangor Police issue warning as incidents of distracted driving rise