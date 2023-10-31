23-year old killed in officer-involved shooting in Rumford on Monday

RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) - Rumford police now investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Authorities say officers with Rumford Police as well as the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office were interviewing someone in front of the Rumford police station Monday night.

That individual apparently had concerns about being followed around town by an unknown vehicle.

During the interview, a vehicle matching the description then drove up in front of the police station and a man reportedly confronted officers with a rifle.

Authorities say two officers fired shots. The man, identified as 23-year old Sean Dyment of Canton, was taken to the hospital where he was later dead.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.

