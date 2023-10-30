Snow, Mix & Rain Today, Sunshine Returns Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will pass just south of New England this morning then through the Gulf of Maine this afternoon and off to our east this evening. This will bring us a bit of wintry weather for our Monday. The southerly track of this system combined with a chilly, northeast wind will allow keep temperatures in the 30s to near 40° for most locales today and allow for precipitation to fall mainly as snow across the northern half of the state and rain /snow mix across inland locations. Areas closer to the coast and south of Bangor will have a better chance to see temperatures climbing into the low, possibly mid-40s which will keep precipitation in the form of rain. Precipitation is developing early this morning and will taper off from west to east across the state later this afternoon and evening. By this evening, little to no accumulation expected from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln southward, 1″-3″ north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln up to Jackman, Greenville, Millinocket and Houlton. Areas further north can expect 3″-6″ with the higher totals across the higher elevations. Any lingering light snow, mix or rain will move out early tonight followed by clearing skies after midnight. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-20s and low 30s which could lead to some icy spots on the roads tonight and early Tuesday.

These are the snowfall totals expected by this evening. (wabi)

High pressure builds in for Tuesday bringing sunshine back to our forecast. It’ll remain chilly Tuesday with highs only in the mid-30s to low 40s. Low pressure is forecast to pass to our south on Wednesday. It’ll be close enough to at least bring us a bit more cloudiness Wednesday but at this point, it looks like the system’s precipitation will remain just offshore. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. High pressure will bring us quiet weather through the end of the week into the weekend with moderating temperatures too. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. It looks like a mix of sun and clouds for Friday with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Today: Snow north, rain/snow mix inland, rain south and coast. Chilly with highs between 34°-44°, warmest along the coast. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Lingering light snow and/or rain ending early then clearing skies after midnight. Lows between 25°-33°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 35°-44°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

