Rain/Snow Ends Early. Sunny & Cold Halloween

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to pass just off the coast keeping the entire region in the cold sector of this system. Snow continues in the mountains and the foothills will rain closer to I-95 and the coast. As the low moves out and temperatures begin to cool off even more this evening, the rain/snow line will begin to push towards the Interstate. Periods of snow, rain & even sleet will be possible. This will begin to end from west to east after 7 PM. Additional snowfall totals over the north will be light with most expecting less than an inch.

The rest of the night will have clouds clearing out as high pressure begins to move in. This will result in some cold overnight lows ranging from the mid 20s north to the low 30s near the coast. Soil/road temperatures are still above freezing and should help to lower the potential of any standing water freezing overnight but do use some caution as patchy black ice could be possible.

High pressure will move in for Halloween bringing a sunny, but cold day as highs will range from the upper 30s north to the upper 40s south. By the time the kiddos head out to get some candy, temperatures will begin to fall and will drop into the 30s shortly after sunset. Tomorrow night will be one of our coldest nights this season as lows will drop into the teens and 20s.

We were watching another low for Wednesday. As it stands right now, the low continues to track WELL offshore. Downeast communities look to be the only locations that should expect any precipitation which could be a rain/snow mix. Highs will be in the 30s and low 40s.

After Wednesday, the rest of the week will be quiet as high pressure moves in. Temperatures will slowly return to ore seasonable reaching the low 50s by Friday and through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow ending after sunset. Skies clearing out for the rest of the night with lows ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. NW winds 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Chance of a rain/snow mix Downeast. Highs in the 30s and 40s. North wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.