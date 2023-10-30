MSAD 49 schools closed due to ‘threatening’ social media post

Fairfield Police said they asked school officials to close on Monday out of an abundance of...
Fairfield Police said they asked school officials to close on Monday out of an abundance of caution.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While many schools in Central Maine are reopening Monday following last week’s shelter in place due to the mass shootings in Lewiston, school remains closed for student in MSAD 49.

A post on the Fairfield Police Department Facebook page says:

“The Fairfield Police Department is aware of a concerning post on an MSAD 49 social media account. Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked the school administration to close all schools on Monday in order to give us time to investigate the matter.”

No other information was released.

https://www.facebook.com/FairfieldPoliceMaine

