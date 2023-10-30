Low XII Riders participating in first Day of Caring

Maine (WABI) - Saturday was a beautiful day for a motorcycle ride, and giving back to the community.

Member of the Central Maine Chapter of the Low XII Riders spent the day visiting area non profits as part of their first Day of Giving.

They donated $1,000 each to food pantries in Hermon and Newburgh.

Another $1,000 was given to the Belfast Soup Kitchen and Bangor Area Homeless Shelter as well as for a new freezer at Sarah’s House in Holden.

In all, the group covered 100 miles and handed out $5,000 in donations.

