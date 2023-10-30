Low XII Riders participating in first Day of Caring

Member of the Central Maine Chapter of Low XII riders participating in first ever Day of Caring...
Member of the Central Maine Chapter of Low XII riders participating in first ever Day of Caring on Saturday(Low XII Riders)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Saturday was a beautiful day for a motorcycle ride, and giving back to the community.

Member of the Central Maine Chapter of the Low XII Riders spent the day visiting area non profits as part of their first Day of Giving.

They donated $1,000 each to food pantries in Hermon and Newburgh.

Another $1,000 was given to the Belfast Soup Kitchen and Bangor Area Homeless Shelter as well as for a new freezer at Sarah’s House in Holden.

In all, the group covered 100 miles and handed out $5,000 in donations.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track

Latest News

Fairfield Police said they asked school officials to close on Monday out of an abundance of...
MSAD 49 schools closed due to ‘threatening’ social media post
vigil
Bangor holds vigil to remember those lost in Lewiston
After Saturday’s record breaking heat, winter begins to rear its ugly head for the start of the...
Wintry mess on Monday, dry with sunshine for the rest of the week
Fairfield Fall Festival held along Main Street