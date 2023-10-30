Lewiston store creates ‘Lewiston Strong’ shirts; Will donate all proceeds

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A local store is stepping up to help the families of victims impacted by shootings in Lewiston.

Rogue Wear is selling Lewiston Strong shirts, hats and stickers. All proceeds from the sale will go to those directly impacted.

Maine’s Total Coverage reporter Talia Clark spoke with owner Mark Rodrigue, who told us he knew multiple victims in last week’s shooting.

“We had a former employee who was one of the victims. Joe Walker, who was the manager at Shemengees, was a good friend of ours and a long-time customer of ours,” Rodrigue said.

At this time, shirts are only available online. So far, thousands have placed their orders.

“We’ve had a bunch of schools: Mount Ararat, York, Gorham — different schools. The New England Patriots have reached out, so we’ve had some different sports teams that want to wear the shirts for their warm-ups — for their games coming up this weekend. Everyone is really rallying around Lewiston,” Rodrigue said.

Rogue Wear’s staff of 15 people is working to process all orders. They are asking people to remain patient.

Rogue Wear isn’t alone when it comes to raising money for those in Lewiston.

The Maine Marathon has donated $75,000 to the victims’ families through the Maine Community Fund’s Lewiston-Auburn Area Response.

Race director Bob Dunfrey says he hopes their donation will inspire others to donate.

“I still have a hard time accepting that it did happen. Hopefully, it will help their circumstances because many of them passed, and many of them have injuries they’ll have to live with for the rest of their life,” Dunfrey said.

