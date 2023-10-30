Lewiston store creates ‘Lewiston Strong’ shirts; Will donate all proceeds

Lewiston Strong shirts
Lewiston Strong shirts(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A local store is stepping up to help the families of victims impacted by shootings in Lewiston.

Rogue Wear is selling Lewiston Strong shirts, hats and stickers. All proceeds from the sale will go to those directly impacted.

Maine’s Total Coverage reporter Talia Clark spoke with owner Mark Rodrigue, who told us he knew multiple victims in last week’s shooting.

“We had a former employee who was one of the victims. Joe Walker, who was the manager at Shemengees, was a good friend of ours and a long-time customer of ours,” Rodrigue said.

At this time, shirts are only available online. So far, thousands have placed their orders.

“We’ve had a bunch of schools: Mount Ararat, York, Gorham — different schools. The New England Patriots have reached out, so we’ve had some different sports teams that want to wear the shirts for their warm-ups — for their games coming up this weekend. Everyone is really rallying around Lewiston,” Rodrigue said.

Rogue Wear’s staff of 15 people is working to process all orders. They are asking people to remain patient.

Rogue Wear isn’t alone when it comes to raising money for those in Lewiston.

The Maine Marathon has donated $75,000 to the victims’ families through the Maine Community Fund’s Lewiston-Auburn Area Response.

Race director Bob Dunfrey says he hopes their donation will inspire others to donate.

“I still have a hard time accepting that it did happen. Hopefully, it will help their circumstances because many of them passed, and many of them have injuries they’ll have to live with for the rest of their life,” Dunfrey said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track

Latest News

Cole Land Transportation Museum reopens for season.
Cole Land Transportation Museum hosts Halloween party
Halloween dog arrangement
Pretty Things: Halloween dog arrangement
Car with headlights
Bangor Police issue warning as incidents of distracted driving rise
Gov. Mills outlined actions her administration is taking following the Lewiston shooting
Gov. Mills outlines actions from her administration following the Lewiston shooting