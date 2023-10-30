Jury selection begins for man accused of killing girlfriend at Acadia National Park
Raymond Lester is facing murder charge for death of Nicole Mokeme in June of 2022
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Acadia National Park by hitting her with a car.
35-year old Raymond Lester is charged with one count of intentional or knowing murder for the death of Nicole Mokeme.
Authorities say Lester hit and killed 35-year old Mokeme with his car on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center.
It happened in June of 2022.
About a month later, Lester was found in Mexico and brought back to Maine.
His trial is expected to begin on Wednesday.
