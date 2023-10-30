Jury selection begins for man accused of killing girlfriend at Acadia National Park

Raymond Lester is facing murder charge for death of Nicole Mokeme in June of 2022
Raymond Lester
Raymond Lester(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Acadia National Park by hitting her with a car.

35-year old Raymond Lester is charged with one count of intentional or knowing murder for the death of Nicole Mokeme.

Authorities say Lester hit and killed 35-year old Mokeme with his car on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center.

It happened in June of 2022.

About a month later, Lester was found in Mexico and brought back to Maine.

His trial is expected to begin on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track

Latest News

Member of the Central Maine Chapter of Low XII riders participating in first ever Day of Caring...
Low XII Riders participating in first Day of Caring
Fairfield Police said they asked school officials to close on Monday out of an abundance of...
MSAD 49 schools closed due to ‘threatening’ social media post
vigil
Bangor holds vigil to remember those lost in Lewiston
After Saturday’s record breaking heat, winter begins to rear its ugly head for the start of the...
Wintry mess on Monday, dry with sunshine for the rest of the week