Jury selection begins for man accused of killing girlfriend at Acadia National Park

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Acadia National Park by hitting her with a car.

35-year old Raymond Lester is charged with one count of intentional or knowing murder for the death of Nicole Mokeme.

Authorities say Lester hit and killed 35-year old Mokeme with his car on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center.

It happened in June of 2022.

About a month later, Lester was found in Mexico and brought back to Maine.

His trial is expected to begin on Wednesday.

