Judge reinstates gag order against Trump in 2020 election interference case

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he leaves the stage after speaking...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he leaves the stage after speaking at a campaign rally Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Clive, Iowa.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
(CNN) - The federal judge overseeing former president Donald Trump’s election interference case has reinstated the gag order issued on him earlier this month.

On Sunday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan denied Trump’s request to pause the order while his appeal plays out.

Prosecutors from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office asked for the gag order because they say Trump has published intimidating posts on social media about prosecutors and potential witnesses.

Trump now faces two gag orders in separate legal cases: the election interference case in Washington, D.C., and the civil fraud trial in New York City.

Trump has argued the gag orders violate his right to free speech.

