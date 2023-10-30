Joy, Cyrus Evans are mother-son college cross country, track duo in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Joy and Cyrus Evans are facing off as mother and son in Division III cross country and track in Maine.

Joy’s suiting up for Maine Farmington, while Cyrus is at Southern Maine (WABI/Riley Driscoll)

Joy’s suiting up for Maine Farmington, while Cyrus is at Southern Maine.

“It’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It’s very exciting and a little surreal seeing both of us in our university gear,” said Joy Evans.

“At first, she kept it sort of a secret. It was definitely, not a shock, but it was a little weird. I was like ‘oh, there’s my mom. She’s actually competing.’ My mother and father, Barrett, they were always there supporting me. Even through work or just being busy, they were always there texting me and calling saying ‘hey, good luck,’” said Cyrus Evans.

They are grateful for their family and coaches’ support.

Joy is pursuing a Master’s degree in special education with a nature-based emphasis, while Cyrus is studying mechanical engineering.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.