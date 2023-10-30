Heavy police presence on scene of arrest attempt in Westbrook

Police with weapons drawn were seen on Seavey Street Monday morning
Emergency Services Unit in Westbrook
Emergency Services Unit in Westbrook(WMTW)
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT
WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Seavey Street in Westbrook was closed Monday morning due to a large police presence.

Maine’s Total Coverage had a crew at the scene and at 9:45 a.m. saw police with guns drawn outside a home and further down the street. Officers appeared to be taking up positions behind their cruisers.

According to authorities, officers are attempting to arrest a domestic violence suspect at a home. Officials say the situation is contained to that location.

The fire department is also at the scene helping to block the road and more police from multiple departments were arriving at the scene at 10 a.m., including an Emergency Services Unit.

Police were not able to provide details as to what exactly was happening.

