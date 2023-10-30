Gov. Mills outlines actions from her administration following the Lewiston shooting

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov Mills held a press conference on the latest on the Lewiston shootings just a few hours ago.

She ordered that flags remain lowered statewide for the next 18 days in honor of the 18 victims of the Lewiston tragedy.

Mills spoke at the state house this afternoon on her plans on helping the state heal.

She says her administration is working with both federal and local governments to provide resources to those impacted by the shooting.

In addition to opening a mental health assistance center in Lewiston, Mills says they have launched Healing Together - a website that identifies places for financial donations to support the victims, and everyone impacted.

”I want to acknowledge that many of us have been feeling a wide range of emotions. From shock, to sadness, from anxiety, to fear, from grief, to anger. I felt many of these emotions myself over the last several days, and I’m sure will continue to feel things in the coming days and weeks and months. We’re not alone in our feelings, you know, mourning in our grieving. These last five days have shown that the exact opposite is true that we are together. We’re here for each other. We’re here for you,” Mill said.

Mills also says State Police continue to investigation to determine the facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting.

They hope to bring some closure to the victims, families, and the community and to prevent this from happening again.

“But as we begin to travel down the long and difficult road of recovery, make no mistake. I believe the people of Maine deserve a serious and robust conversation of both gun violence and public safety at the state and federal level levels in the coming weeks. To that end, I want to bring together legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle. Along with public safety officials, public health people, members of the judicial system advocates on all sides, psychiatrists, community members, and others. For a thoughtful and comprehensive discussion. Believe action is needed. What that action will be, must be the product of a broad discussion. A diverse group of voices,” Mills said.

The Department of Health and Human Services will launch an online form for behavior health assistance requests, and a team from the Department of Justice will be in the city Wednesday to help victims file for federal compensation.

Gov Mills says her Administration will continue to work closely with Lewiston area schools to ensure students and staff returning to school have full access to services and support they need.

