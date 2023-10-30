Excitement builds for Bangor Mall Halloween trunk-or-treat event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Trick-or-treaters in the Bangor area have a new opportunity to get their hands on the goods this year.

The owner of Furniture Mattresses and More is organizing a massive trunk-or-treat event. It’s going to be in the Bangor Mall parking lot from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

So far, dozens of groups have signed up to hand out candy, including members of area law enforcement organizations.

Final preparations Monday include making sure there’s going to be enough candy for all the kiddos who show up.

“Well we wanted a safe place for kids, and when the State Police, and Bangor PD and Penobscot all said they’d come give out candy, and fire trucks, I’m thinking that’s a safe event. And it’s in a parking lot. We’re gonna rope it off. So, we just want a nice place for the parents to come, park the vehicle and the kids aren’t getting in and out of vehicles,” said Kathy Harvey, owner, Furniture Mattress & More.

In addition to be candy, there will be free coffee and face painting. Rumor has it Santa may stop by, too.

There’s still time to host a trunk. All you need to do is show up between 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The trunk with the best decorations will win a $500 prize.

The Bangor Mall will be handing out candy inside, too.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.