Cole Land Transportation Museum hosts Halloween party

Cole Land Transportation Museum reopens for season.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Cole Land Transportation Museum in Bangor got into the Halloween spirit Monday afternoon.

Monday was the second ever Halloween party at the museum.

The community was invited to come dressed in their costumes to trick or treat.

The building was decorated with volunteers stationed throughout ready to hand out candy.

The organization hopes events like these allow people to feel safe and see the museum in a different light.

”It’s such a unique way to see the museum, you know, you’ve come to the museum and it’s static, we’ve had same objects in here for 30 years, but you come see it in a different light. You come see it decorated, you get to trick or treat, you know, and it gets the kids excited to, you know, they come when they’re a kid, and then they come again when they’re an adult and these kinds of events are what bring people back to the museum,” said Jennifer Munson, museum director.

This was such a success last year bringing in 660 people. They hope to continue to host and grow the event.

