Bangor Police share Halloween safety tips

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - All the ghouls and goblins will be out Tuesday night for Halloween.

We spoke with Bangor Police about some safety tips for trick-or-treating.

Officers say if you’re driving Tuesday evening, slow down and pay extra attention.

If you’re planning on being out with your little one, they say it’s best to stick to busy areas with lots of crowds.

“Have an adult if they’re too young to be out by themselves. Have a flashlight, something reflective. You can get bags and have reflectors and stuff on them or a sticker or something like that. And go to the really populated areas. Maple Street in Bangor is huge every year. If you go to the Bangor Gardens, there’s just so many people that go through there, and it’s just such a huge event for the whole community. And then some of the other really nice populated areas, Little City, places like that. There’s gonna be so many places to get candy and get back to a little bit of normalcy after the week we’ve had in Maine,” said Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Bangor Police Department.

Maple Street will be blocked off to traffic again this year.

