Bangor Police issue warning as incidents of distracted driving rise

The reminder comes after a deadly motorcycle crash Saturday night in Bangor
Car with headlights
Car with headlights(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are pleading with the public to stop driving distracted.

The reminder comes after a Brewer man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Bangor.

Officers say he was FaceTiming on his cell phone when he crashed at the intersection of Harlow Street and Kenduskeag Avenue.

Police say this is just one example of a disturbing trend that’s on the rise.

”COVID hit. We stopped doing traffic, and now we’re trying to ease back into it. You see so many people who are just (typing away). Nobody’s (paying attention). I’ve been at intersections and the person in the car next to me is on their phone because, hey, the car is stopped. Oh, it’s still a $300 fine. Or people with a phone to their ear. Nope, it’s gotta be hands free. Put it up on the dash. Leave it alone. Pull over. It’s fine. It can wait,” said Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Bangor Police Department.

Officers say they’ve given out thousands of dollars in fines in the last few weeks alone.

