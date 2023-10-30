Bangor holds vigil to remember those lost in Lewiston

By Will Wagner
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Following the tragic events in Lewiston, people gathered in Bangor to mourn the loss.

“Maine is a very small town, and we know one another, throughout the state and this has been a heavy burden on everyone over the last couple days.” said Rick Fournier of Bangor City Council.

“Let us stand together, shoulder to shoulder, ss we work to heal, rebuild, and support one another through this challenging time. Together, we can be a beacon of hope and resilience for all those affected by this tragic event.” said Marwa Hassanien, Bangor School Committee.

While everyone processes feelings and emotions differently, those in attendance were gathered, together, to remember the lives lost in the tragedy.

“This was really an expression of solidarity by the community for our brothers and sisters in Lewiston, and the families that have been impacted by this horrific massacre, and to try to show support for rebuilding and to let Lewiston know we want to help them.” said Senator Joe Baldacci, (D-Penobscot).

“As we reflect on those lost in this senseless act, let us dedicate ourselves to be the best we can be, the kindest we can be, and not allow this dark act to triumph over what is good and decent in our state.” said County Commissioner Andre Cushing.

