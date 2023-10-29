Patriots lose to Dolphins in Miami 31-17

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (WABI) - The Patriots took on the Dolphins in Miami for an AFC East matchup on Sunday.

With roughly 4:30 to go in the first Kyle Dugger picked off Tua Tagovailoa setting up the New England offense in Miami territory.

The Patriots were the first on the board off a 24-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Kendrick Bourne.

Miami answered with a 42-yard touchdown strike from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins followed that up with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cedrick Wilson Jr.

With time winding down in the first half Mac Jones was picked off by Jalen Ramsey.

The Dolphins were able to a 3-points following the interception and went into the half leading 17-7.

On the first play from scrimmage in the second half the handoff from Tagovailoa to Raheem Mostert was botched and New England’s Anfernee Jennings recovered the football.

Inside Miami territory the Patriots settled for a field goal bringing the game to 17-10.

With 7:35 to go in the 3rd quarter the Dolphins scored off a 1-yard rush from Raheem Mostert.

In the 4th with 8:30 to go Mac Jones connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 3-yard touchdown bringing the game to a 24-17 Miami lead.

With just under 3-minutes to go Miami added another score from a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle bringing the ballgame to a 31-17 score.

The score remained for the rest of the game.

New England now sits at a 2-6 record.

They’re at home next week for a matchup with the Washington Commanders.

