Miss Maine Field Hockey finalists announced

The Maine Field Hockey Association has named three finalists for Miss Maine Field Hockey.

Lily Johnson of Cheverus High School is a four-year varsity player and two-time team captain.

She’s recorded 52 career goals and 43 career assists.

The midfielder has committed to Boston University.

Other notable accomplishments are as follows:

SMAA All Conference First Team 2021, 2022, 2023

Faith Littlefield Player of the Year 2023

Maine Field Hockey Association All State 2021, 2022

Varsity Maine All State Team 2021, 2022

USA Field Hockey Nexus 2022

NFHCA All-Region Selection 2021, 2022

Max FH All-New England 2021, 2022

Max FH Player Rankings Watchlist 2022

Max FH New England Region Players to Watch Top 40 2022, 2023

Skowhegan’s Laney Leblanc is a four-year varsity player who was named team captain in 2023.

Leblanc has scored 50 goals in her career and has provided 60 assists.

She has verbally committed to the University of New England.

Other notable accomplishments are as follows:

KVAC Player of the Year Class A 2022, 2023

KVAC All Conference First Team 2021, 2022, 2023

Maine Field Hockey Association All State 2021, 2022

Max Prep New England All Region team

National Player Combine Class of 2024

Varsity Maine Player of the Week

Eastern Maine Sports Athlete of the Week

Morning Sentinel and Portland Press Herald all-star 21 and 22

Max Field Hockey Player to Watch 21 and 22

Max FH New England Region Players to Watch Top 40 2022, 2023

Layla Conway of Skowhegan is a four-year varsity player who was named team captain in 2023.

She’s scored 88 goals in her career and recorded 31 assists.

Conway has verbally committed to Bentley University.

Other notable accomplishments are as follows:

KVAC All Conference First Team 2022, 2023.

USA Field Hockey National Tournament selection 2021 and Nexus National Team 2021.

Maine Field Hockey Association All State 2022.

Max Field Hockey New England Region Player to Watch 2021, 2022.

Max Field Hockey New England Regional First Team 2022.

Max Field Hockey Top 100 players for the class of 2024.

Max Field Hockey Player Combine 2021.

3rd all-time scorer Skowhegan Area High School.

The winner will be announced at the Maine Field Hockey Association All State Banquet on December 3rd.

