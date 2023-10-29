Husson Field Hockey wins 3rd straight NAC title

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson Field Hockey has won their 3rd straight North Atlantic Conference Championship.

On Saturday Husson hosted Thomas College for the 2023 NAC Championship.

The Eagles fell to a 1-0 deficit early on as Samantha Thebarge scored roughly 5 minutes into the match.

With an assist from Teagen Blackie, Averi Baker leveled the game at 1-1 with 3 minutes to go in the first half.

With roughly 4:30 to go in the 3rd quarter Maddie Arsenault scored the game winner.

