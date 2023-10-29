Husson Field Hockey wins 3rd straight NAC title
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson Field Hockey has won their 3rd straight North Atlantic Conference Championship.
On Saturday Husson hosted Thomas College for the 2023 NAC Championship.
The Eagles fell to a 1-0 deficit early on as Samantha Thebarge scored roughly 5 minutes into the match.
With an assist from Teagen Blackie, Averi Baker leveled the game at 1-1 with 3 minutes to go in the first half.
With roughly 4:30 to go in the 3rd quarter Maddie Arsenault scored the game winner.
