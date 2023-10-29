Fairfield Fall Festival held along Main Street

(WABI)
By Will Wagner
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Horses were trotting around the Town of Fairfield today.

That was part of the Fairfield Fall Fest that took place in the middle of town.

Those horse wagon rides were just part of the day, local vendors were set up across the area and Sara’s Cabin was serving up dishes like gourmet burgers and lobster rolls.

An author signing his books, in addition to clothes, baked goods, and jewelry, just scratch the surface of what some of the vendors had under their tents.

”Everything’s been pretty great. A lot of people coming out here enjoying everything out here. I’ve done pretty well at my table. I’ve seen a lot of vendors doing really well at their tables and it’s just like a good vibe, good communication with everybody and it just seems like a good time all around.” said Reggie Boudreau, baker and owner at Eat Neon.

“We are serving up all of our usuals, our hamburgers, cheeseburgers, steak bombs. We have apple pie doughboys, I made homemade chili.” stated Sara Tulley, owner of the Sara’s Cabin food truck.

Many who made it out were also in costume.

The fall fest ran from ten to four.

