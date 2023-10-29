Cooler and cloudy today, rain and snow moves in overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After Saturday’s record breaking heat, winter begins to rear its ugly head overnight through Monday. Today will be much cooler than Saturday with highs only reaching the 40′s this afternoon. We’ll start off with some sunshine, but clouds will increase ahead of our approaching storm system. Some moisture streaming out ahead of this system may bring a few isolated rain/snow showers to the Bangor region and points southward this afternoon, but wont be very impactful or amount to much at all. For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies and dry weather before midnight. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s north to mid to upper 30′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

An area of low pressure will develop over the Delmarva today and push up towards Cape Cod overnight and into the Gulf of Maine Monday. Precipitation will start to fall across the western half of the state around midnight pushing into Bangor and eastern areas after midnight. Locations from Dover-Foxcroft to Bangor could see a mix of snow and rain with all rain for the Downeast coastline and all snow from Greenville to Millinocket and northward. With the ground being far from frozen it will be difficult for snow to accumulate. But expect less than an inch from Bangor northward towards Dover-Foxcroft, 1-3″ from Greenville to Millinocket and towards Houlton. The highest totals will be featured across northern Somerset, northern Piscataquis, northern Penobscot and northwestern Aroostook county, where 3-6″ is possible. Expect locally higher amounts for the higher elevations in the mountains. There could be some slick spots for commuter Monday morning especially across northern Maine. Highs on Monday will reach the low to mid 30′s north to low 40′s Downeast. Precipitation will end to form west to east Monday evening.

With the ground being far from frozen it will be difficult for snow to accumulate. But expect less than an inch from Bangor northward towards Dover-Foxcroft, 1-3″ from Greenville to Millinocket and towards Houlton. The highest totals will be featured across northern Somerset, northern Piscataquis, northern Penobscot and northwestern Aroostook county, where 3-6″ is possible. Expect locally higher amounts for the higher elevations in the mountains. (wabi)

Halloween looks like a dry cool day. Expect highs to reach the lower 40′s north to mid to upper 40′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. For trick or treaters, temperatures will begin to fall into 30′s Tuesday night.

We are watching another low-pressure system that could bring more of us the chance for accumulating snow on Wednesday. The center of the low is expected to track well offshore. This would keep us on the cold sector of the low and would favor an accumulating snow event for us. At this points most models show this system just missing us, but there is still a lot of uncertainty.

TODAY: Cooler with increasing clouds, chance for some isolated rain showers and even a few flakes mixed in the afternoon but it wont be impactful or amount to much at all. Highs today reach the lower 40′s north to mid to upper 40′s Downeast.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy dry before midnight. After midnight, snow/rain moves in from the west. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s north to mid to upper 30′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

MONDAY: Snow north, mostly rain with a few flakes mixed in south. Highs reach the low to mid 30′s north to low 40′s Downeast.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and dry, highs reach the upper 30′s north to low to mid 40′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

WEDNESDAY: Still watching potential for some snow/rain along the coast. Highs reach the upper 30′s north to low to mid 40′s Downeast.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, highs reach the 40′s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.