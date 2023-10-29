Brewer man killed in Bangor motorcycle crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say distracted driving was a factor in a motorcycle crash Saturday night that left one man dead.

Police say around 10:45 p.m., Drew Baker, 24, of Brewer tried to turn from Harlow Street onto Kenduskeag Avenue.

They say the motorcycle went across the oncoming lane, left the roadway, then struck construction scaffolding in front of a house.

Baker died at the scene.

Police say they determined Baker was FaceTiming on his cell phone at the time of the crash.

They say Baker was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.