President Biden releases statement after Lewiston shooter suspect’s body found

(Office of the President of the United States)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WABI) - Statement from President Joe Biden on Update in Lewiston, Maine Shooting

This has been a tragic two days – not just for Lewiston, Maine, but for our entire country. Once again, an American community and American families have been devastated by gun violence. In all, at least eighteen souls brutally slain, more injured, some critically, and scores of family and friends praying and experiencing trauma no one ever wants to imagine. Numerous brave law enforcement officers have worked around the clock to find this suspect and prevent the loss of more innocent life – all while risking their own. They are the best of us. Tonight we’re grateful that Lewiston and surrounding communities are safe after spending excruciating days hiding in their homes. I thank Governor Janet Mills for her steady leadership during this time of crisis, and continue to direct my administration to provide everything that is needed to support the people of Maine. Americans should not have to live like this. I once again call on Republicans in Congress to fulfill their obligation to keep the American people safe. Until that day comes, I will continue to do everything in my power to end this gun violence epidemic. The Lewiston community – and all Americans – deserve nothing less.

