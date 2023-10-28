Governor Mills announces resource website following Lewiston shooting

Governor Janet Mills
Governor Janet Mills
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WABI) - Governor Mills has announced the launch of a resource website following the tragedy on Wednesday in Lewiston.

The website is called “Healing Together” and will identify places that are accepting financial donations to support victims, first responders, and responding organizations.

The website will also identify numerous mental health resources from the Maine DHHS to help anyone who is struggling.

To find more information you can go to Maine.gov/governor/mills/Lewiston.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Behind the front, cold air will settle in overnight.
Cooler and cloudy Sunday, some snow to start the work week
Lewiston PC 10/28
“He was found deceased in a trailer”: Authorities & city officials announce death of mass shooter
ME shooting
Maine mass shooting suspect’s body found at recycling facility
73rd Annual Hunter’s Breakfast returns to Old Town
President Biden releases statement after Lewiston shooter suspect’s body found