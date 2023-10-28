Governor Mills announces resource website following Lewiston shooting

MAINE (WABI) - Governor Mills has announced the launch of a resource website following the tragedy on Wednesday in Lewiston.

The website is called “Healing Together” and will identify places that are accepting financial donations to support victims, first responders, and responding organizations.

The website will also identify numerous mental health resources from the Maine DHHS to help anyone who is struggling.

To find more information you can go to Maine.gov/governor/mills/Lewiston.

