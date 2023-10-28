Family reunites with missing dog that disappeared 5 years ago

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - A family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is grateful for what they are calling a miracle.

Their dog was returned to them last week after it ran out of the house and vanished five years ago.

“Marley is our family. He’s not a dog. He’s our son. He’s our son,” the dog’s owner Leola Voegtline said.

The 11-year-old party poodle enjoyed some one-on-one time with his family. Leola and her husband John Voegtline called it making up for lost time.

Marley was missing for approximately five years.

“One thousand, eight-hundred seventy-two days without Marley,” Leola Voegtline said.

The Voegtlines said Marley ran out of their house in Milwaukee in September 2018 when John Voegtline was doing yard work.

“It was feeding time for the dogs. He called upstairs to the bedroom to me and said, ‘Leola, is Marley up there?’ I said, ‘No, Marley’s not here.’ We looked around the whole house. We looked outside,” Leola Voegtline described.

At that point, they went on a full search for their pup.

“We sent out flyers everywhere. We went to groomers. We went door-to-door,” Leola Voegtline added.

The Voegtlines said Marley ran out of their house in September 2018.

Then in June 2023, a miracle happened while their daughter was at a picnic.

“She looked and she said to her husband, ‘That looks like Marley.’ So she said she approached Marley and said, ‘Marley! Marley!’ And he turned, wagging his tail, jumping on her, licking on her,” Leola Voegtline said.

Another family was walking Marley when the dog was spotted.

After a battle in small claims court, the family was granted their dog back.

“We knew he was out there. We knew somebody had him,” Leola Voegtline said.

The dog was not microchipped, but the Wisconsin Humane Society said it’s a good idea to do so.

“It makes reunions happen so fast,” Angela Speed, with the Wisconsin Humane Society, said.

Speed said when a microchip is scanned at a humane agency or veterinarian, the owner’s contact information is shown.

“A microchip is not GPS. It’s not a tracking device. It’s literally just a digital number that’s permanently implanted in your dog,” Speed said.

John Voegtline said he regrets not having a microchip in his dog.

“If we would have found him and had the microchip, all that court stuff for all those months would not have had to be,” he said.

Now that Marley is back home, Leola Voegtline reminded everyone what to do with stray animals.

“This is Wisconsin state law,” Leola Voegtline said. “If you find a dog, a cat, it has to be taken to a certified shelter.”

They also said to never lose hope.

The Voegtlines said Marley will get microchipped soon.

