Deputies investigating missing 14-year-old from Orrington

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager from Orrington.

Deputies say 14-year-old Aaliyah Strout was last seen Friday leaving Brewer High School at the end of the school day.

Aaliyah is 5′0″ and 110 pounds. She has black and brown hair with red and blue streaks. She was wearing a worn-out blue Abercrombie or Hollister hooded sweatshirts and possibly black or pink leggings.

If you’ve seen Aaliyah or know where she is, call the Sheriff’s Office at 947-4585.

