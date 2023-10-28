Auburn woman killed in Monmouth crash

MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Monmouth Police say an Auburn woman is dead following a crash in Monmouth.

Officers say 43-year-old Karen Dagostino died after her SUV crashed into a tree on Route 202 near Ouellette Lane. It happened Thursday around 12:45 p.m.

They say Dagostino was trapped in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to figure out why Dagostino left the road. They say neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

