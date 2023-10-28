Auburn woman killed in Monmouth crash

The Monmouth Police Department reported that a 43-year-old woman was killed in a crash Thursday.
The Monmouth Police Department reported that a 43-year-old woman was killed in a crash Thursday.(Source: Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Monmouth Police say an Auburn woman is dead following a crash in Monmouth.

Officers say 43-year-old Karen Dagostino died after her SUV crashed into a tree on Route 202 near Ouellette Lane. It happened Thursday around 12:45 p.m.

They say Dagostino was trapped in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to figure out why Dagostino left the road. They say neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

This weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice, especially the first half where temperatures will...
70′s today, cooler and cloudy Sunday, some snow to start the work week
Missing Orrington teen
Deputies investigating missing 14-year-old from Orrington
Maine Mass Shooting suspect Robert Card
Maine leaders react to death of Lewiston shooter
Maine deer hunt
Deer hunting prohibition in 4 Maine towns lifted