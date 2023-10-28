73rd Annual Hunter’s Breakfast returns to Old Town

(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Old Town was filled with hunters and their families bright and early Saturday morning.

The Elks Lodge held their 73rd Annual Hunter’s Breakfast to mark the opening day of hunting season.

Organizers say it’s the longest continuously running hunters breakfast this side of the Mississippi.

With help from more than 30 volunteers, folks could enjoy a hearty breakfast for just $5 a plate.

“So, there’s either the classic or the modern. The classic is scrambled eggs, pancakes, ham, home fries, and beans. And then the modern is a ham, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich with home fries and beans,” said Macie Cote, Rotary Club President, 2023-2024.

“They had me on bean duty this morning. I think we went through like five or six crock pots full of beans. But you know, if you’re going to do this experience, you have to you have to come right when it starts and you have to stay all the way till it ends, because that’s what these volunteers do. I mean, you think of a small community like this, it’s volunteers, right? These are not, these are not people getting paid and they’re doing something for a good cause. And that’s what, like I said, that’s why I’m proud to be a Mainer,” stated Austin Theriault, State Representative, Fort Kent.

The breakfast was a huge hit as more than 400 people showed up.

They even had a drive through option for those looking for breakfast on the go.

The breakfast follows this week’s manhunt for the Lewiston shooting suspect. With some areas of the state previously under a shelter-in-place directive, it was unknown how it would impact the start of hunting season.

