70′s today, cooler and cloudy Sunday, some snow to start the work week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice, especially the first half where temperatures will be into the 70′s for much of the state. An area of low pressure will be passing to our north today which will help usher in warmer air ahead of a passing cold front this afternoon. The cold front will sweep across the state this afternoon bringing in the chance for an isolated shower along its leading edge, primarily across northern Maine. Other than a few showers, expect a mostly dry day with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures, before the cold front will warm into the 60′s across northern Maine and into the low to mid 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. As the cold front moves through winds will become breezy out of the northwest with gusts between 25-30 mph possible. Behind the front, cold air will settle in overnight. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30′s across northern Maine and into the upper 30′s to around 40 through the Bangor region and Downeast.

Sunday will be a mostly dry day with increasing cloud cover ahead of an approaching system. It will also be much cooler with highs only reaching the low to mid 40′s up north to the mid to upper 40′s Downeast. There may be a few showers, primarily west of Bangor Sunday afternoon, out ahead of the approaching low. The low pressure system will begin to form over the mid Atlantic states and ride up towards Cape Cod and into the gulf of Maine Sunday night into Monday. As this system makes its way in, it will be running into the colder air set in place by the cold front moving through today. This will bring in the chance to see a mixture of snow and rain. Right now it looks like precipitation will fall as a rain/snow mix north of Bangor, and mostly snow from the Katahdin region northward. The mountains and northern Maine will see the best chance for some accumulating snow. Right now accumulations don’t look like much, expect 1-3″. The ground is far from frozen, so it will be difficult for snow to accumulate, especially on roads. Precipitation comes to end Late Monday night.

Halloween looks like a dry cool day. Expect highs to reach the lower 40′s north to mid to upper 40′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. For trick or treaters, temperatures will begin to fall into 30′s Tuesday night.

We are watching another low-pressure system that could bring more of us the chance for accumulating snow on Wednesday. The center of the low is expected to track well offshore. This would keep us on the cold sector of the low and would favor an accumulating snow event for us. Still plenty of uncertainty and more details to come.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm. highs reach the 60′s and 70′s. Chance for isolated showers, primarily across northern Maine. Winds be breezy along the cold frontal passage with gusts out of the NW up 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, lows drop into the low to mid 30′s across northern Maine and into the upper 30′s to around 40 through the Bangor region and Downeast.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, highs in the 40′s. Showers possible west of Bangor in the afternoon.

MONDAY: Snow across northern Maine, rain through the Bangor region and Downeast. Snow accumulations will be light, 1-3″ possible from Greenville to Houlton and northward. Highs in the mid 30′s north to lower 40′s Downeast.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny, highs reach the 40′s.

WEDNESDAY: Watching the threat for a rain/snow mixture. Highs in the 40s.

