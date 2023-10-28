2023 Maine Witch Walk and Goblin Market held at Bangor Waterfront

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds if not more made it out to the 2023 Maine Witch Walk.

The Witch Walk, and accompanying Goblin Market, took place at the Bangor Waterfront with the short loop going out to Main Street and back down Railroad Street.

The Goblin Market hosted vendors selling anything from quartz crystals to freeze dried candy.

Plenty of live performances and dancing were also going on at the free and family friendly event,

“We just thought it’d be a really great experience for our kids to get to see just a different culture that we’re not usually around and get to meet some new people and see all the booths.” said Grace Coffe, a parent at the event.

“So many people showed up, I have no idea how many there was, but it was a lot, and it was so much fun. We walked, we danced. We drummed. We sang. We had fun. We were together in a time when people need to be together.” said Christopher Packard, the event’s coordinator.

The walk wrapped up around two and the event as a whole concluded just past four.

Organizers were happy with the turnout, with Saturday’s attendance being more than triple that of previous years.

