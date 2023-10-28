2023 Maine Witch Walk and Goblin Market held at Bangor Waterfront

(WABI)
By Will Wagner
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds if not more made it out to the 2023 Maine Witch Walk.

The Witch Walk, and accompanying Goblin Market, took place at the Bangor Waterfront with the short loop going out to Main Street and back down Railroad Street.

The Goblin Market hosted vendors selling anything from quartz crystals to freeze dried candy.

Plenty of live performances and dancing were also going on at the free and family friendly event,

“We just thought it’d be a really great experience for our kids to get to see just a different culture that we’re not usually around and get to meet some new people and see all the booths.” said Grace Coffe, a parent at the event.

“So many people showed up, I have no idea how many there was, but it was a lot, and it was so much fun. We walked, we danced. We drummed. We sang. We had fun. We were together in a time when people need to be together.” said Christopher Packard, the event’s coordinator.

The walk wrapped up around two and the event as a whole concluded just past four.

Organizers were happy with the turnout, with Saturday’s attendance being more than triple that of previous years.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Candle fire
Bangor City Hall to hold candlelight vigil to honor the lives lost in Lewiston
"Healing Together" Website
Governor Mills announces resource website following Lewiston shooting
Behind the front, cold air will settle in overnight.
Cooler and cloudy Sunday, some snow to start the work week
Lewiston PC 10/28
“He was found deceased in a trailer”: Authorities & city officials announce death of mass shooter