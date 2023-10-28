10 a.m. LIVE press conference on update to Maine mass killings

Maine (WABI) - Authorities schedudling a press conference at 10 a.m. Saturday to update the media and public on the discovory of Robert Card’s body in Lisbon Friday night, as well as the latest developments on the investigation into the shootings at a bowling alley and then at a bar in Lewiston Wednesday night that killed 18 people and injured 13 others.

WABI will carry the press conference live on air and on our streaming devices.

