10 a.m. LIVE press conference on update to Maine mass killings

WABI will carry the press conference live on air and on our streaming devices
Breaking news 21Alive generic
Breaking news 21Alive generic(21Alive)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Authorities schedudling a press conference at 10 a.m. Saturday to update the media and public on the discovory of Robert Card’s body in Lisbon Friday night, as well as the latest developments on the investigation into the shootings at a bowling alley and then at a bar in Lewiston Wednesday night that killed 18 people and injured 13 others.

WABI will carry the press conference live on air and on our streaming devices.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

President Biden releases statement after Lewiston shooter suspect’s body found
The Monmouth Police Department reported that a 43-year-old woman was killed in a crash Thursday.
Auburn woman killed in Monmouth crash
This weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice, especially the first half where temperatures will...
70′s today, cooler and cloudy Sunday, some snow to start the work week
Missing Orrington teen
Deputies investigating missing 14-year-old from Orrington