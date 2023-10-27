The latest: search continues for Lewiston shootings suspect

Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, who has been charged with eight counts of murder, is still on the loose
By WABI News Desk and Logan Hoffman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A press conference is scheduled for later today.

Authorities have received over 530 tips and have spoken with 70 witnesses in their investigation into the mass shootings in Lewiston Wednesday night, according to Public Safety Commissioner Michael Mike Sauschuck.

Sauschuck and Lewison Chief of Police David St. Pierre provided an update on the search process and daily plan moving forward at a news conference Friday morning at Lewiston City Hall.

Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, who has been charged with eight counts of murder, is still on the loose

More charges were anticipated by state officials as the identities of additional shooting victims were officially confirmed.

Sauschuck announced only eight of the 18 people killed in the shootings have been positively identified. However, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner says all 18 people have been identified.

Sauschuck also said there are ongoing discussion with Inland Fisheries & Wildlife regarding the start of the firearms hunting season Saturday.

Officials have provided a digital tip line to submit photo/video evidence which can be found here.

He also listed out the search plan as they work around the clock:

  • 3:00-4:00 a.m.: Officers plan what the next day will look like followed by a morning briefing
  • 10:00 a.m.: Daily press conference with a potential afternoon conference if updates allow.
  • There will be more of a pattern day in and day out and updates will be more operational in nature
  • Continued investigation at the bowling alley and restaurant where the shootings took place
  • Paper Mills Trail and Miller Park Boat Launch will be a large focus as will many other locations. Divers will be in the water Friday with air resources.

Mark Latti with the Maine Wardens Service addressed the search in Lisbon.

He says crews are focusing on the area where Card’s car was found, including the river. They are utlizing crews on the ground and from the air, as well as divers and sumbersible ROVs.

Law enforcement says authorities found a suicide note at a home associated with Card on Thursday that was addressed to his son, according to the Associated Press, which did not provide a specific motive. The AP also reports that authorities recovered Card’s cellphone in the home.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Good Shepard Food bank of Maine
Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Auburn distribution center halts operations for shelter in place
Highs in the 70s Saturday followed by the 40s on Sunday. Rain/snow mix by Monday.
Warm Saturday, Colder Sunday
Heart over Lewiston, Maine
Mainers talk about emotions following tragedy in Lewiston
Reactions to Lewiston shootings
Mainers talk about emotions following tragedy in Lewiston