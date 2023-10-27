The latest: search continues for Lewiston shootings suspect

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A press conference is scheduled for later today.

Authorities have received over 530 tips and have spoken with 70 witnesses in their investigation into the mass shootings in Lewiston Wednesday night, according to Public Safety Commissioner Michael Mike Sauschuck.

We just arrived in Lisbon where authorities are searching in and around the Androscoggin River today for the suspect in Wednesday’s shootings in Lewiston. The Lisbon police chief says they have taken a number of calls overnight. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/xSCIEhGRlM — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) October 27, 2023

Sauschuck and Lewison Chief of Police David St. Pierre provided an update on the search process and daily plan moving forward at a news conference Friday morning at Lewiston City Hall.

Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, who has been charged with eight counts of murder, is still on the loose

More charges were anticipated by state officials as the identities of additional shooting victims were officially confirmed.

Sauschuck announced only eight of the 18 people killed in the shootings have been positively identified. However, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner says all 18 people have been identified.

Sauschuck also said there are ongoing discussion with Inland Fisheries & Wildlife regarding the start of the firearms hunting season Saturday.

Officials have provided a digital tip line to submit photo/video evidence which can be found here.

He also listed out the search plan as they work around the clock:

3:00-4:00 a.m.: Officers plan what the next day will look like followed by a morning briefing

10:00 a.m.: Daily press conference with a potential afternoon conference if updates allow.

There will be more of a pattern day in and day out and updates will be more operational in nature

Continued investigation at the bowling alley and restaurant where the shootings took place

Paper Mills Trail and Miller Park Boat Launch will be a large focus as will many other locations. Divers will be in the water Friday with air resources.

Mark Latti with the Maine Wardens Service addressed the search in Lisbon.

He says crews are focusing on the area where Card’s car was found, including the river. They are utlizing crews on the ground and from the air, as well as divers and sumbersible ROVs.

Law enforcement says authorities found a suicide note at a home associated with Card on Thursday that was addressed to his son, according to the Associated Press, which did not provide a specific motive. The AP also reports that authorities recovered Card’s cellphone in the home.

