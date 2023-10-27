Pine Tree Society mourns the loss of Joshua Seal

ROME, Maine (WABI) - Pine Tree Society is mourning the loss of one of their own following the shootings in Lewiston.

Joshua Seal, the director of interpreting services at Pine Tree Camp was killed during the shooting.

He played a prominent role in Pine Tree Camp’s Dirigo Experience which was a camp for children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

He spoke of the importance for deaf children in Maine to interact with others with similar life experiences.

Joshua also served as the ASL interpreted for Dr. Shah’s briefings during the pandemic.

But above all Josh was a husband, a father of four and an advocate for the deaf community.

“You know, other than acknowledging Josh’s great work and our great sorrow for our loss of him. I also know he is a great loss to the community at large. I can’t begin to speak about the loss he is to his family. But he will be incredibly missed. But I think he left enough of a legacy that provided us steps forward. So I want to thank him for that,” said President & CEO of Pine Tree Society, Noel Sullivan.

Pine Tree’s offices were closed on Friday as they mourned the loss of their colleague.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.