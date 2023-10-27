Mother Struggles Explaining Why Kids Can’t Go Outside

Lisbon, Maine (WABI) -Friday afternoon we spoke with a mother who lives less than two miles from the boat launch in Lisbon -- where police were searching Friday.

Suzanne Guiggey has been sheltering in her home since Wednesday night.

She says it’s been difficult to explain to her kids why they could not go out and play -- especially when it’s so nice outside.

”We started to see everything going on online. And then all of a sudden it’s in your backyard. There’s a helicopter going by with a search light out the window, you know, and it’s like you always we were saying, you know, you always hear about these horrible things happening and you never think it’s gonna be in your backyard and this actually is in your backyard. And it’s been a couple of days and we’re trying to like, kids want to go out and play just beautiful out. So it’s like, wrestling with that all day like do we go outside? Like, it’s probably the odds are probably good that we’d be fine in our backyard. But like, do you take that? Do you do it? No. I just can’t imagine like, the people that are really affected, you know? Like, I’m a member of the community like obviously, and I live here but like, I don’t know anybody personally. But just everybody’s affected in some way. Regardless, I just want it to be over.”

The shelter in place is now lifted but Guiggey like many others is still uneasy stating “I’m happy that it might start to feel normal again, but uneasy knowing that they still haven’t found him”.

