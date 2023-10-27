Maine Principals’ Association announces postseason schedule changes due to the Lewiston shootings

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principals’ Association announced high school postseason schedule changes due to the Lewiston shootings.

Here’s the MPA’s press release:

“As we continue to deal with this statewide situation, we are requesting that all games scheduled for this weekend be postponed. We ask that people take the time to connect with students and families to make sure that they are okay socially and emotionally. The games that were scheduled will be played at some point, but it is important that we take the time to make sure that everyone is okay.

The MPA has developed tentative schedules for all activities but also realizes that these schedules may need to be revised based on what transpires.

Cross Country State Championships

Saturday, November 4 at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast

Volleyball State Championship

Class C, Monday, October 30 at 6:00 p.m. at Ellsworth High School

Class A, Tuesday, October 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Southern Maine

Class B, Tuesday, October 31 at 6:00 p.m. at Cony High School

Field Hockey

The Field Hockey Regional Championship games have been rescheduled to Thursday, November 2. The south games will be played at Fryeburg Academy and the north games will be played at Messalonskee High School. The State Championship games remain scheduled for Saturday, November 4.

Soccer

The Class A, D, and 8 Person Semifinal games have been rescheduled from Tuesday, October 31 to Thursday, November 2 and the Class B and C semifinal games have been rescheduled from Wednesday, November 1 to Friday, November 3. Saturday, November 4 is now left as a make-up date for the games scheduled on November 2 and 3. The Class A, D, and 8 Person Regional Championship games are scheduled for Tuesday, November 7 and the Class B and C Regional Championship games will move to Wednesday, November 8. The State Championship games will be scheduled for Saturday, November 11.

Football

Games scheduled for this weekend should be rescheduled to next week on Monday or Tuesday. The next round of the football playoffs will be scheduled for Saturday, November 4. The 8-Man Championship will remain scheduled for Saturday, November 11. The 11-Man State Championship games will remain scheduled for Saturday, November 18.”

